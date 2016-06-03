Local volunteers step up to help others

The people of Region 8 were called on to help and they stepped up.

The American Red Cross works to meet the immediate needs of a victim of a natural disaster.

For instance, they work to help provide people with food, clothing, shelter or even replacing prescription medications that have been lost.

The Red Cross works with partner agencies to meet the needs they don’t provide, like home repairs.

With all the recent flooding taking place, many partner agencies are assisting victims in other states.

Wednesday the American Red Cross Northeast Arkansas Chapter sent out a plea for help.

Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross Dean Hannah said their phone started ringing Thursday morning.

“We had a great response,” Hannah said. “Particularly from Volunteer Organizations after Disaster groups. Through the state they contacted us and reached out to see which families needed things like carpet pulled up, their house cleaned and things like that.”

And that wasn’t the only call!

“A church called and offered their assistance,” Hannah said. “They’re going to go and pull up lady’s carpet. We put the two of them into contact with each other and they’re going to be doing that this weekend. We also got another phone call from another church here in Jonesboro and they have thirty to forty Junior High students that will be here to volunteer on Wednesday.”

Hannah said it’s only with the support of the community that they can accomplish what they do.

“There’s no way we could operate without our volunteers,” Hannah said. “We are solely dependent on our volunteers and they’ve been doing a great job throughout this whole ordeal. And we always need more volunteers.”

Hannah said members of several local churches called to see what they could do.

Members of the VOAD group will be working in Jonesboro the weekend of June 4th.

Hannah said there’s still plenty to do.

If you would like to find out what you can do to help, call the American Red Cross office located on 2416 Madison Street at (870) 932-3212.

