Get Downtown Festival brings Paragould together

The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center presented the very first Get Downtown Festival Friday and Saturday.

The Get Downtown Festival is all about gathering the Paragould community together for a good time.

Friday night, kids enjoyed a movie in Centennial Park.

Several events took place throughout Saturday including the Pedal the Ridge cycling event, a 5K, a one mile kids fun run, and a food truck festival that featured a variety of food from area vendors.

This event will benefit the Greene County Future Fund, which is an advocate for getting people to be active and protecting the downtown area.

Kimberly Dale is a member of the Greene County Future Fund and said this event impacts the entire community.

“We are an endowment set up to do what we can to promote recycling, green space and urban biking trails,” Dale said. “This is a fundraiser we are putting on. We thought food, Fitness and family fun was the best way to get people out and about.”

People also enjoyed music from local performers Saturday night until 9 p.m..

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android