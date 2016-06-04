Motorcycle rally benefits non-profit organizations

The Ridin' on the Ridge Motorcycle Rally was held for the 12th year at the Elks Lodge Saturday morning.

Originally known as the Biker Classic and then the Dare to Ride event, several bikers attended for the cause of raising money for the Out of the Dark and the D.A.R.E. program.

This event helps the D.A.R.E organization pay for scholarships and all of the programs that Out of the Dark puts together.

Becky Wilson is the chairwoman of the event and she said these organizations are very important to the community.

“D.A.R.E. is really near and dear to our heart,” Wilson said. “Then last year we added Out of the Dark and they've been great. We just feel like it is two things that our area needs. It just makes Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas better.”

Larry Duck Davis is the president of the Greene County Association MC and he said he's participated in this event every year because he's passionate about keeping drugs out of the hands of our youth.

“These days that's a big thing you know,” Davis said. “Keep the kids off drugs because drugs are ruining this country I believe. That is why I'm behind this thing because drugs are just a scourge of mankind. I hate them, I really do.”

This year's ride was 112 Miles through Northeast Arkansas and the entire event ended at Craighead Forest Park where several bands, vendors and other activities took place.

According to Wilson, last year they raised $14,000 for the D.A.R.E. program and $14,000 for Out of the Dark.

