High water closes part of highway in 2 counties

Some areas in Region 8 saw some local flooding on the roads Sunday after several days of scattered rainfall.

Parts of the road were blocked off due to high water along Highway 37 in Jackson and Independence County.

According to the Arkansas Highway Department, the recent rain in the area has caused the Cache River to overflow onto Highway 37 east of Grubbs and Tuckerman.

Some residents said this happens every time it rains.

“When it floods, it just picks up all the water and log jams and stuff in the river keep the water up,” said Gavin Oliver, a man who lives near the highway.

“We got to go around when the road floods because all of that is closed and it takes longer,” Adam Lancaster, who lives along the Cache River, said.

Andy Lancaster also lives on the river and he said that when this happens it a major hassle.

“There's always something that washes up on the road,” Andy said. “Coolers, trashcans, fish, all kinds of things. They thought that when they dug the big drift out south of the river, it would fix the flooding but it didn't. There's nothing you can do about it. It’s just poor drainage.”

Lancaster said that he and his family are used to seeing Highway 37 flood and though it is stressful trying to get to and from different places, they make the best out of it by adding more fishing and frog gigging spots into their daily activities.

As of Sunday night, those sections of the highway were still blocked off.

