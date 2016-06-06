Tractor Supply Co. coming to Walnut Ridge

The city of Walnut Ridge welcomed a new business to town Monday afternoon.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the final paperwork on a new Tractor Supply Co. is complete.

Williams Baptist College signed paperwork Monday to sell the Ridge Center to a Jonesboro investment group.

The college said proceeds they get from the sale of the building they had for 6 years will go towards building a residence hall.

About 15 to 20 jobs are expected to come with the new business.

Construction is expected to start this month, according to Snapp.

Local farmers in the area say they are happy to see a store like this open up in town.

They say it will help save them from traveling to other areas to pick up any farming items they may need.

