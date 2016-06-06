Lawrence County high speed chase ends with arrest

A man in Lawrence County led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday night from Imboden to Hoxie.

Andrew Turner with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said they arrested Anthony Tyner who now faces charges of reckless driving, felony fleeing and theft of property.

Turner said Tyner first stole a car in Walnut Ridge but then left it in Ravenden.

He said Tyner then stole another car in Imboden.

Turner said the owners of the car called police when they realized their car was missing.

Police spotted the vehicle, but Turner said Tyner took off.

The chase ended in Hoxie where Tyner was taken into custody.

Tamara Wright was driving home from Portia Sunday night when she saw a state trooper along with 2 game wardens, one with a boat attached to their vehicle, speed by.

"It was kind of scary and then I saw the boat and I really did not know what was going on," Wright said. "I didn't know what was going on with the game warden and the boat speeding down the road."

She and others she worked with said they did not know at the time that what they saw was a high speed chase.

In his bond hearing on Monday, Tyner was given a $25,000 cash only bond and a court date of August 4.

Turner said the law enforcement agencies involved with the chase were Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish and Hoxie Police.

