Three vehicle crash sends person to hospital

A three-vehicle crash on Monday sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the driver of a white Chevrolet van and the driver of a red pick truck were sitting at the light in the eastbound lane of Parker Road.

The female driver of a purple Ford Mustang, also traveling in the same direction, blacked out and rear-ended the red pickup truck, causing it to hit the white van it was sitting behind.

The airbags in the Mustang deployed, causing the driver to panic and jump out of her vehicle.

The car then rolled off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Mustang was sent to a local hospital.

Both drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

