Sheriff warns drivers to not cross barricades after water rescue

Emergency crews in Independence County performed a water rescue in a flooded area Monday.

According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, the driver went around barricades on Highway 37 east of Cord.

Independence County Dispatch said the rescue ended around 5:40 p.m.

One man was inside the vehicle and he was safely rescued.

Lucas said there have been five water rescues in the past week as roads have flooded from scattered rainfall.

He said most people pass by the barricades and think they can get past the water.

Lucas said it only takes a few inches of water to sweep a car off the road.

He compared the incident involving Fort Hood soldiers in Texas to the situation they have on the highway saying they are very similar environments.

"You know their vehicle was washed off the road into high water and unfortunately, they drowned," Lucas said. "We don't want that to happen here, we want people to understand we don't put road closed signs just to put them up. We put them up for their safety. We wish they would abide by it."

Lucas said a person rescued from a situation like this will be issued a citation and could face a $250 fine.

