Sheriff warns drivers to not cross barricades after water rescue - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff warns drivers to not cross barricades after water rescue

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews in Independence County performed a water rescue in a flooded area Monday.

According to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas, the driver went around barricades on Highway 37 east of Cord.

Independence County Dispatch said the rescue ended around 5:40 p.m.

One man was inside the vehicle and he was safely rescued.

Lucas said there have been five water rescues in the past week as roads have flooded from scattered rainfall. 

He said most people pass by the barricades and think they can get past the water. 

Lucas said it only takes a few inches of water to sweep a car off the road. 

He compared the incident involving Fort Hood soldiers in Texas to the situation they have on the highway saying they are very similar environments. 

"You know their vehicle was washed off the road into high water and unfortunately, they drowned," Lucas said. "We don't want that to happen here, we want people to understand we don't put road closed signs just to put them up. We put them up for their safety. We wish they would abide by it."

Lucas said a person rescued from a situation like this will be issued a citation and could face a $250 fine. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Join the conversation on Facebook:

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly