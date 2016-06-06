Fake money leads to several arrests

Several fake $100 bills have been passed in Jonesboro, but now it seems the funny money has made its way to Paragould.

According to Paragould police, they made three arrests in connection to five cases where people have used the fake bills marked "for motion picture use only."

Detective Jack Hailey has been working these cases and he said most of the time the bills are being passed at restaurants or drive-thrus where the cashier doesn't have time to review the bill.

Seven $100 bills have been confiscated in the most recent arrest and, according to Hailey, they are looking to make several more arrests in the near future.

“We're going to catch them,” Hailey said. “I mean you might get by with sliding off a couple of them but we are going to catch them. You can't keep passing them out and get away with this.”

Hailey said they do suspect several more fake bills to be out in the community.

He urges anyone who has received a fake $100 dollar bill or anyone who knows where and who they are coming from to call the police.

