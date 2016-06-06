County sees increase in felony drug arrests

In 2015, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department had a total of 131 felony drug arrests.

The department has already made 71 arrests so far this year.

That is a 400% increase in the amount of arrests they had at the same time last year.

According to Sheriff David Carter with the Greene County Sheriff's Department, officers have dedicated 2,500 hours to training that allows them to be more specialized in seeking out drug-related crimes.

Carter said he is a firm believer in the more training you have, the better officers you have and the better the community will be.

“The citizens love it,” Carter said. “They feel safer. People tell me that. They say we feel safer now because the drug heads are in jail and they are moving out because we do have zero tolerance.”

Carter said he is also very thankful for the community coming forward with tips that help them keep drugs off the streets.

He also said that because the drug arrests have gone up, theft has gone down and he plans to keep it that way all year long.

