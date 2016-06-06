School district looks for ways to help students with dyslexia

The Greene County Tech school district is looking for ways to better help students with dyslexia.

According to Superintendent Gene Weeks, they are currently in the planning stages of setting up a program for the whole district to follow.

Last year, they had to share a certified person with Valley View.

For next year, Weeks said they will train paraprofessionals to act as interventionists until they can hire a certified tester.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android