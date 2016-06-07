Paragould woman turns 103

A very special celebration took place in Paragould on Tuesday.

Belle Meade Nursing Home held a birthday party for resident Cleo Heath.

Heath turned 103 years old.

Her daughter, Dorris Taylor, said she’s been a resident in Paragould since her 50s.

“She’s very talented,” Taylor said. “She was a poet, and she had two books out.”

Taylor said her mother used her time in the spotlight to help others.

“She was in the Who’s Who of Poetry,” Taylor said. “She took the names in that book and she wrote and told them all she was starting a Bible class around the world and if they were interested to write her back. And that is how she got into a lot of countries. She got into some palaces. She did a lot of stuff. I’m really proud of her.”

Taylor said she was also happy to still be celebrating life with her mother.

“I can’t believe she lived to be 103,” Taylor said. “She was sickly the whole time I was a kid. And it’s just a miracle, it is. I’m just real proud of her.”

Taylor said above all her mother showed her how to be kind to others.

“She taught me to try to be good to people,” Taylor said. “I’ve done quite a bit for the Lord that way. And I really appreciate that in her.”

Heath had three children, of which Taylor is the only one still alive.

She also has 15 grandchildren.

