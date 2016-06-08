Bono Fire Department classifies fire as suspicious

Investigators with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene of a suspicious house fire in Bono Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was on County Road 137 in Bono. Crews were able to get it under control quickly.

"We rolled up on a trailer with smoke coming out of the, what we would call, the B-side of the trailer," Bono Fire Chief Trent Edwards said. "We're going to list this as suspicious at this time and leave it up to the sheriff's department to investigate it."

At first, Edwards said they thought the fire started outside of the trailer.

Further investigation showed it actually started inside.

The house was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

Messages were on the outside of the trailer but no one on scene said whether they were connected to the incident.

