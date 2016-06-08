PAWS in need of community help

Several dogs in Paragould need the community's help.

The Paragould Animal Welfare Society Shelter, or PAWS, is in desperate need of financial donations.

Brittany Casey, marketing agent for PAWS, said they need help immediately.

“Right now we are accepting monetary donations,” Casey said. “We’re also accepting any type of cleaning supplies. We could use the community's support.”

Casey said the lack of funds has kept them from getting much-needed repairs done.

“Recently we had a dog that had gotten out of our fence,” Casey said. “The fence needs to be repaired. They spent hours on 412 trying to get the dog back in.”

Casey said their situation is an immediate one.

“We have a lot of animals we’re taking care of,” Casey said. “This care includes all the food, cleaning the food, cleaning up after them all every day and then all the repairs.”

PAWS is currently caring for more than 30 cats and 20 dogs.

Casey said it’s only through the public's support that they can give these animals what they need.

“We are not a government-funded shelter,” Casey said. “Everything we get is through donations and adoption fees. We get no help whatsoever. It’s all from the community.”

Casey said PAWS employees are doing all they can.

“We do what we can with our own donations,” Casey said. “But the money runs out pretty quick.”

Casey said their biggest need right now is the fence that needs to be repaired or replaced.

If you would like to help, you can call (870) 240-0997.

