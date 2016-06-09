Jackson County seeing a growth in businesses

Newport is booming with construction projects as they continue to see an increase in economic development.

According to Jon Chadwell, the executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, nearly $20 million have gone into the city to create several more businesses.

A new Sonic, Pizza Hut, and McDonalds are under construction right now.

Also, the White River Medical Plaza is currently under construction in the old Kroger building.

These are just a few of the construction projects in the city.

Chadwell said bringing these businesses to Newport means more jobs, sales tax revenue for infrastructure and a better quality of life for residents.

“This has been the best two years that Newport and Jackson County has had in a long, long time and we think it's just a start,” said Chadwell. “We think there's a lot more to come.”

Chadwell said last year, Jackson County was ranked as the fifth fastest growing business climate in Arkansas as a county.

He said that is one of the main reasons why many businesses have been attracted to Newport, and he hopes that it continues.

