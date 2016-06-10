Pool patrons sad to learn of Fitzhugh pool closing

The year 2016 is the last year the Fitzhugh Pool in Batesville will be open for swimmers and some say they are sad to see the place close down.

The city plans to close the pool at the end of the summer but open up it’s new aquatic center sometime in the fall.

Lowen Lermitte, the city’s program coordinator, said Friday the pool had been open since 1952.

Even though the official name is the Fitzhugh Pool, he said most know it better as the Mickey Mouse pool.

Logan Gillmore is a lifeguard at the pool and said he made many fond memories at the pool.

“I swam here as long as I can remember as a kid,” Gillmore said. “I came here about my junior year in high school and I've made a lot of friends while I was working here and I just keep on growing and growing. Hopefully they can work with me when the aquatic center is built.”

Gillmore said he has heard many people say they will be sad when the pool closes and would like to see it become a historical landmark.

Lermitte said the White River Medical Center will use the spot where the pool is as a new entrance.

He said they hope the current lifeguards will move to the new center when it opens and that they will look to hire more as well.

