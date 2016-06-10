Mary Woods No 2 to be rebuilt in Batesville

The Mary Woods No. 2 paddle boat will soon find a new home in Batesville.

In 2011, the boat was purchased with the plan of rebuilding it and turning it into a restaurant.

Steve Carpenter purchased the boat but sold it to a local non-profit organization with the chamber of commerce.

He works with the group to take care of the boat and says they still plan to rebuild it but it will not be a restaurant.

“We'll build it back just like it was on the outside and you can use it for meeting rooms and weddings,” Carpenter said. “We're not going to the detail of having bathrooms and to the detail that it originally was.”

He said they plan to have a barge move the boat within the next 2 weeks.

Carpenter said he is not sure how much it will take to rebuild the boat.

He said anyone interested in helping can contact the Batesville Chamber of Commerce.

