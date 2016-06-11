Paragould company celebrates 50 years

A local company in Paragould celebrated 50 years of work in Northeast Arkansas Saturday.

Martin Sprocket and Gear held their celebration where nearly 400 people attended.

Prize giveaways, a bounce house for kids, and refreshments were provided to the public.

Ken Jenkins is the plant manager and he said that the event really highlighted how much the company means to the community.

“It's a wonderful community up here in Paragould and we are just excited to be here and to celebrate with all of these folks,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said over half of their workforce has been with the company for decades.

He said they are looking forward to the next 50 years.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android