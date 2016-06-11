New immigrant resource center opens

With the Hispanic population steadily increasing in Northeast Arkansas, a major grand opening took place Saturday with the Arkansas United Community Coalition.

Currently, Jonesboro has a Hispanic Center and a chapter of the Arkansas United Community Coalition, but now immigrants will have another way to get help on a variety of issues.

A grand opening was held for Arkansas's 7th Immigrant Resource Center.

Several people impacted by the organization spoke at the event, including Mayor Harold Perrin who cut the ribbon during the ceremony.

David Nunez is a local organizer with the Arkansas United Community Coalition and said this opening is very personal to him.

“Being a part of the Latino Community, you experience all these struggles and what people go through and everything so it is very rewarding to see other people enjoying what I do,” Nunez said.

Nunez said the organization is all about encouraging immigrants to participate in civic engagements along with empowering themselves and their communities.

He said that, thanks to this establishment, they look forward to having several people step up and succeed in the community.

Mireya Reith is the executive director of the organization and said being the daughter of a Mexican immigrant has made her passionate to help others succeed.

“I know what it meant to me when people reached out to me and reached out to my family to give us a chance,” Reith said. “Give me a chance in education, give me chance to get involved and so now we are just trying to pay it forward and give the same to our newcomers here.”

Reith said she is very thankful for those who have helped make this opening a reality.

She also said they are always looking for volunteers to help with the organization.

