Craighead County residents react to disaster declaration

Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared Craighead County a disaster area due to flooding last month.

The state's Public Assistance Program and Individual Assistance Program plans to help eligible applicants who had uninsured damages from the floods.

Bobby Webb lives in the 2500-block of Mary Jane Drive and was affected by the flood. He said he was out of work while clearing out the mess the floods left behind.

Webb said he will take advantage of this assistance to try and tackle the nightmare of losing everything.

“Maybe now I would be able to get a little more help because I missed at least three days of work getting stuff out of the house,” Webb said. “It's been a rough little stretch for us right here.”

Even though the government is stepping in, that is not stopping one local church from helping residents get back on their feet as well.

The Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief out of the Walnut Street Baptist Church has made it their duty to lend a hand in helping those who fell victim to the major flooding we had this year.

The organization is known to have teams working in specific areas like feeding, communication, flooding and other units dedicated to helping people in disaster situations.

Larry Turner is the leader of the disaster relief and he said it's important that people understand how dangerous mold growing from bacteria-filled water that has came into a home can be.

He said while paying it forward they plan to bring people closer to God.

“Clear direction from the Lord is we are here to love God and to love people,” Turner said. “People need love in these situations where they are hurting. We have people who are widows living in homes. We have all kinds of situations of need and that's an opportunity for us to help those people.”

Turner said they plan to strip out walls, sheet rock and anything else in homes that was affected by the flooding to ensure the home is livable again.

He said that if you are a flood victim and need help getting your home back to a livable state, call Disaster Relief with the Walnut Street Baptist Church at (870) 972-0220.



