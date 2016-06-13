Church helps rebuild fallen cyclist's home

After the flooding in Jonesboro last month, several families are still dealing with home repairs needed to make it safe to live in their houses again.

Several churches in Jonesboro are connected to The Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief, which is an organization dedicated to helping those in disaster situations.

Members of Central Baptist Church were out Monday working on a home in the 2100-block of Trinity Oaks Drive.

They helped the family rebuild their home after being flooded for the second time this year.

They stripped the walls and sheet rock off in an effort to make the home safe again.

Don Blackmore is a pastor at Central Baptist Church and he said they just want to help their community.

“As a church and as a community you want to help those in need and that is one of the great things about Jonesboro," said Blackmore. "Jonesboro is a great community that really bonds together in a time of need and this is just a great example of how churches work together to help the people in need.”

This particular home the members worked on belonged to Jason McDonald, a member of Central Baptist Church and the cyclist who died while riding his bike.

Now his family is mourning his death while rebuilding their home.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android