Widow mourns the loss of cyclist

Jason McDonald died last week after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on KAIT Road.

He left behind a family whose lives were turned upside down yet again.

The McDonald family was already in the process of rebuilding their Jonesboro home after it flooded during May's heavy rain.

But now, the family is working to cope with the loss of a husband, father, and a friend.

“He asked if he could go cycling that day and I said sure because he loved to do and he never had to ask but he always did,” Aimee McDonald said.

She had no idea that that would be the last conversation she'd ever have with her husband.

“I always worried about him, and I asked him to always be safe, and I think he was doing all he could that day,” Aimee said.

She said he was an outdoors person who cycled all of the time, but never imagined anything like this would happen.

Now she is tending to their two children as they deal with finding out their daddy is never coming home again.

“Our family will be forever changed because he's not in it,” Aimee said. “But his memory will last forever.”

Now with this heavy burden on Aimee's shoulders, she continues to stay strong, knowing how great of a man her husband was.

“Even though he's gone he still is amazing to me by what he does, and we miss him so much,” she said.

Aimee also said she never imagined she would see herself in this place of heartache, but she's forever grateful for the love and support of the community.

“It still hurtful and painful for us but I appreciate the connections we've made, and I just want to say thank you,” Aimee said.

Aimee said she does not know what her next step is, but she will continue to pray and stay strong for her family.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android