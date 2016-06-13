Orlando shooting victims remembered at A-State

To remember the 49 people who were killed in the Orlando shooting Sunday, members of the LGBT community in Jonesboro held a candlelight vigil at Arkansas State.

Many people attended Monday night, some of them members of the LGBT community and others who were supporters.

The vigil began with a speaker from the Jonesboro Islamic Center who discussed the Islamic faith.

Other speakers followed who asked people put a stop to hate and spread love.

Some speakers said they were angry to learn what happened Sunday morning but wanted to use the event to fuel change.

Jordan McBride is a member of the LGBT community and was a speaker at the event.

He said a gay club to the LGBT community is a safe haven to be who they are.

McBride said what upset him the most was that the shooting happened at a place many considered safe.

“That sanctuary was taken away, that place that was supposed to be safe and secure is no longer safe and secure,” McBride said. “It's like, we keep having shootings in schools and in churches and in clubs that are supposed to be our safe places, what do we have left?”

McBride said he was very scared of something like the Orlando shooting happening in Jonesboro.

The vigil ended with lit candles and a reading of the names of the victims.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android