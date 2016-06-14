Man caught stealing DVDs from library

Someone decided to skip checking out his materials from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.

A Jonesboro police officer responded to the call around 4 p.m. Monday.

Paul Holmes, the public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said library employees called and said they saw a man taking DVDs home without checking them out.

“When officers investigated they determined a large number of those had been taken without permission,” Holmes said.

According to the incident report, Library Director David Eckert said Jonesboro man William Wilson was seen choosing DVDs and then going into the bathroom.

Eckert said another library patron then went into the bathroom a short time later and returned with several DVD boxes that were left in the bathroom, which had the DVDs removed from them.

“Obviously, that’s not the checkout procedures," Holmes said. "So, the library properly called the police and they arrested the suspect.”

Holmes said this kind of theft affects others also.

“One, theft is a crime,” Holmes said. “The second part of that is if those movies or DVDs are not available to the patrons then it’s an inconvenience to them. And it prohibits the library from giving the patrons the kind of service that they expect.”

Holmes said a lot of the stolen merchandise was found.

“They were able to recover a number of the DVDs,” he said. “So, those can be returned to the library for the patrons to be able to use.”

The arresting officer went to Wilson’s house and found about seven grocery bags full of DVDs.

Wilson was on probation when he was taken into custody by Jonesboro police.

