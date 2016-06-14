Tuckerman residents voice concern of more 'Tuckerman Tea'

Residents of Tuckerman discovered murky tap water Sunday after a clarifier motor locked up at the water plant.

The city says when the motor locked up Sunday morning, it drained the system to the sludge line.

This allowed sludge to enter the system which gave some residents brown water.

Jerry Dockins said seeing this water come from his faucet is not anything new and has been a problem as far back as 2011.

“There's been like 3 mayors since then and I've complained every time,” Dockins said. “They get tired of seeing me come in there but I'm not the only one. Everybody in this town has the same issue with the water. I mean I'm not trying to get anybody in trouble, it's just it can't be safe to drink.”

He said he does not know many people in town who do drink the water.

Most in town know this brownish water as "Tuckerman Tea" but some say what they saw Sunday was more like "Tuckerman Coffee."

Ryan Hutchinson also lives in Tuckerman and said he was upset about paying around $100 for his water bill when it was brown.

Hutchinson and his wife stored some of the murky water on Monday and discovered a brown layer at the bottom of the jar on Tuesday.

Many residents told Region 8 News they are tired of being afraid of their water and want something to change.

The city said their water plant is still under construction but the water should be safe to drink after Sunday’s incident.

