Hardy teen makes it to top 8 in GMA competition

A Hardy teen is 1 of 8 in the country to make it to the quarterfinals of a Good Morning America competition.

People around the country were asked to make a short music video on the app musical.ly.

Nathan Triska’s video was chosen out of more than 156,000 entries.

He is now working on another video to see if he makes it to the finals.

If he does, he will appear on GMA with another finalist where they will announce the winners.

