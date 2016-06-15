GRAPHIC CONTENT: Dogs found in poor condition, suffering from severe neglect

JUNE 30 UPDATE: The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society has removed the four remaining dogs from a home on County Road 757.

According to a Craighead County Sheriff's Department incident report,a humane society official called the sheriff's office for help to get the remaining dogs.

Two dogs had to be shot with a dart to sedate them and the other two were caught by the official.

The dogs were taken to the humane society to be examined.

Several dogs were found starved and in poor living conditions after a Craighead County Sheriff's Department report said their owner left and never returned.

A deputy responded to County Road 757 around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call for an animal welfare check, according to the incident report.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, the complainant said one of the dogs had died, and the others were eating him.

He noticed the seven dogs did not have any food or water and had no fur with sores along their bodies.

The elderly resident could no longer care for herself and is staying at St. Elizabeth's Place in Jonesboro, according to the complainant. She believed the resident would not return because of mental issues.

The sheriff's department turned the dogs over to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

Margaret Shepherd, the executive director of the society, said the dogs were very emaciated, hairless and had skin conditions.

She described the dogs as feral.

Shepherd said incidents like this happen all too often.

She said people in the county help stray dogs who then have puppies and keep multiplying until there are too many.

Shepherd explained the humane society is available to people to prevent a situation from getting as far out of control as what she saw Tuesday.

"What I would like everyone to know is we do offer low-cost spay and neuter options here," Shepherd said. "We can help in a lot of areas if they're struggling. No one faults these folks for wanting to feed one of these stray animals cause no one wants to see them starve."

Shepherd said when she came back to the area Wednesday morning, one of the dogs had died.

Some of the dogs are still at the residence because Shepherd said they could not be caught safely.

Shepherd plans to trap them one at a time until they have all been removed.

She said due to the health conditions of the dogs, they will have to be humanely euthanized when they are caught.

