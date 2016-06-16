Body of missing man found in rice field

12:20 p.m. UPDATE: Poinsett and Cross County officials have retrieved Roger Vick's body from a rice field off County Road 401.

"Well I think the family, we want to let them know we are here for them and we're here to answer any questions," said Poinsett County Chief Deputy Kevin Molder. "We are sending out our thoughts and prayers for them."

Molder did say Vick's body was found near the location of where his truck was located but as of right now they do not know the cause of his death.

Molder said Vick's body will be sent to the medical examiner's office in Little Rock.

11:55 a.m. UPDATE: Officials are currently searching the St. Francis River for Roger Vick. He has been missing since June 5.

Deputies and emergency officials are searching for a missing Marked Tree man whose SUV was found overturned.

Poinsett County Chief Deputy Kevin Molder said 66-year-old Roger Vick’s green Hyundai Santa Fe was found Wednesday night on the levee between Highways 75 and 42, on the Cross-Poinsett County line.

Molder said Vick was reported missing Monday. He was last seen two Sundays ago.

Officers with Poinsett County Search and Rescue, and members of the Lepanto, Marked Tree and Tyronza fire departments are assisting in the search for Vick.

