Man tries to stab girlfriend, arrested in Cave City

A man in Cave City faces multiple charges including first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kenneth Allen Tuesday after his girlfriend called dispatch saying she was afraid.

A report from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department stated a Cave City police officer responded first and the girlfriend told them to come back in 30 minutes to check on her and her child.

When the officer and sheriff’s deputy arrived later, they knocked on the door several times before the girlfriend answered with Allen behind her.

The report stated the deputy noticed the girlfriend looked nervous and moved her eyes towards Allen.

When the girlfriend stepped outside to talk, she said she was glad the officer and deputy came back.

In the report, the girlfriend said Allen cut her shirt off with a knife, threatened her with a knife several times and threatened to kill her in her sleep.

She said Allen head-butted her, which caused her one-month-old baby to fall off the couch and hit its face on the uncarpeted floor.

The girlfriend also said Allen tried to stab her but missed and hit the wall.

She said he then stabbed a can of formula and began cutting his arm.

When she tried to call 911, she said Allen threw and broke her phone.

The girlfriend said when the officers were knocking on the door, Allen told her to say everything was fine.

The report said Allen was taken to the Sharp County Jail and threatened the deputy.

Sheriff Mark Counts said Allen was given a bond of $23,500.

He said $3,500 of that will have to be paid in cash only.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android