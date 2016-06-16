Newport has grand opening for new McDonald's

The city of Newport hosted the grand opening of their new McDonald's on Malcolm Avenue Thursday morning.

The fast-food chain opened at 6 a.m. and they held their ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9.

Members of the Newport Chamber of Commerce attended the event.

According to the Newport Economic Development Commission, they are very appreciative of the existing businesses that are investing in the community which encourages other new businesses to come to the city as well.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android