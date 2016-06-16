Trumann gym gets renovations

Several construction projects are happening in Trumann including the renovation of the Trumann Intermediate School gym.

According to the Jason Grubb, facilities director of Trumann School District, the gym was built in the 1950s which is why it is old and dated.

They have partnered with the state of Arkansas for the renovations which will cost around $300,000 to complete.

It is something that Grubb said they are very excited about.

“Very happy that the weather is holding up,” said Grubb. “It's good and everything is moving as planned. They are going to be proud that they are going to have some good looking facilities when they get here.”

Grubb said they are currently in the first phase of the renovations which will include reconstruction of the windows and doors in addition to the roof.

The second phase will include renovations inside the gym.



