Call center for flood victims open

People who need assistance after the flooding that happened in May have a place to turn.

Director of Craighead County Emergency Management David Moore said the call center is open and people are waiting to answer the phones.

Moore said there is some added information you should look at on Arkansas Department of Emergency Management's website.

“There’s some information they tell you you’re going to need if you apply,” Moore said. “They’re going to need information about whether or not you had insurance. If you have insurance, whether or not that insurance has been denied because of flooding. This is information that want you to gather before you do your applications to make it go a little faster.”

Assistance is available for eligible homeowners and renters whose primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable and had eligible uninsured losses.

Moore said once someone applies for assistance, they’ll be doing on-site surveys of damage.

“Each day’s business as they take applications, either late tonight or early in the morning, I will receive them,” Moore said. “Then we will set up and start having people go out and do inspections of the damaged houses and meeting with the people and gathering the local information up. Then that day’s business will come back to me and I will process it and send it back to Arkansas Department of Emergency Management. That way they can go through the full process there. So, we will be providing the local arm of the process.”

Moore said that is why it is so important for people to apply now.

“It is so very, very important for people to apply,” Moore said. “Anybody that needs help from this needs to be sure to apply. You can go to ADEM’s website or call the 1 800 number and start the application process. If they don’t start that application process, then we don’t know they’re out there and we can’t get them help.”

Flood victims have a couple of options to apply.

“There are different ways you can apply if you are a victim of the May 24th floods,” Moore said. “One thing you can do is go to ADEM’s website. One there you will find a link where you can apply for help. Also, there’s a 1 800 number you can call. You can also go to my local website. On the front page of that you’ll see a notification of it and then a link that will take you to ADEM’s notification flyer they have put out. It will have not only a website link, but it will also have a phone number that you can call.”

To see the information, you should have ready to apply, click here.

To apply for assistance, call 1-888-683-2336.

You can also go online to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management’s website by clicking here.

