Planning begins for Stewart Park improvements

The Stewart Park Committee in Walnut Ridge held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss possible changes to the park.

The committee wanted to hear from other people in the area on what they would like to see as well as discuss some changes they have been thinking about.

Mechelle Davis, the chairman of the committee, said they have looked at adding disc golf, a putting green and maybe even goats to help cut down on maintenance costs.

One father at the meeting suggested adding fences around the play area to help keep the kids from wandering off.

Davis said this is all just planning and the currently have about $43,000 to make changes with.

She said they are working on applying for a matching grant that will match up to $500,000 if they receive it.

Davis said this grant will not come soon because the state will not start looking at applications until October.

In the meantime, the committee will meet with a group to create a master plan for the park.

“We've made a lot of improvements to the park in the past years and they've been incredible,” Davis said. “But we've had an ongoing issue with drainage. It's a 70 acre park, which is a huge asset to our community but there are a lot of things that need to be done that are beyond volunteer help. We need more knowledge and a big plan.”

Davis said they are looking at starting smaller projects like beautification in the park.

She hopes to get local sponsors to help with this project.

The committee is still asking for Walnut Ridge residents to give their opinion by filling out a survey located on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android