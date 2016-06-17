Winds damage Cross County corn fields

This week's severe weather caused damaging winds to blow across Cross County.

The gust front that came through Wednesday night caused several acres of corn in a field on Martin Drive in Wynne to lay down flat.

According to an official with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, the producer of that particular field alone has suffered nearly $100,000 in damages.

He said there's about 4,000 acres of corn planted in Cross County.

After fields were hit with 35 mile per hour winds, the county averaged about $500,000 to $650,000 in losses to corn crops.

"This was kind of a freak...not freak accident but a freak storm that came out of the north northwest that came through here," said Rick Wimberley, Cross County extension agent. "A lot of these guys have crop insurance but it's not going to cover all of it."

Wimberley said that the only thing producers can do now for the rest of the season is take care of the corn that is still standing.

He said that he hopes this doesn't put many out of business but because the damages are so extreme, there is always a possibility for some.

