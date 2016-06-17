Texas church group pays it forward in Newport

Every summer the Central Texas Conference Youth in Mission sends a bunch of church groups out to do construction-based mission work around the country.

This year, the Central Texas United Methodist Church decided to work in one Region 8 city.

Thirteen living centers have been set up across Arkansas. They are made up of nearly 1,200 students and adults.

All dedicated to giving back to the community one way or another.

One of those living centers is made up of four different churches that have come together in Newport.

The Newport Living Center is made up of 90 students and adults who have traveled all the way from Texas to paint houses, repair roofs, build wheel chair ramps for the elderly and even work on constructing the new IMAD community center which is dedicated to serving the community by keeping our youth off the streets.

Christina Norris is a center director and she says it’s all about spreading the love through Christ.

"We work hard and we hope that we can give a little bit back to the community here and again spread the love of Christ and let them know how much he loves them and we want to help them a little bit and hopefully their lives will be a little bit better after we head back."

After a full work week of nine teams completing eight different projects, the group takes off to Texas Saturday morning to gear up for their next mission trip in July.

Norris said they are forever grateful for the amount of love and support they've received from the community and businesses on this mission.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android