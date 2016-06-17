Kennett police treating crash that killed 2 as a homicide

Kennett police are investigating a crash that happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday as a homicide.

According to Kennett police Captain Tim Trowbridge, officers were called to Riggs Street near the Manac parking lot in reference to a car crash.

After officers arrived, they learned that an alleged male driver purposely hit a vehicle that was driven by a woman then left the scene.

The male driver then came back and purposely hit the woman and another man who was standing around the woman’s vehicle.

Some residents nearby witnessed the entire incident.

“I was just sitting in the living room and heard a big noise and my friend was on the phone out on the sidewalk and as I got up to see what was going on there had been a horrible accident,” said Sharon Taylor, a woman who lives near where the crash happened. “My prayers and thoughts are with them. I couldn't even imagine how they feel right now. It's been a horrific tragedy.”

The man hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunklin County Coroner.

The woman was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis where she was later pronounced dead.

At the place of the crash, a memorial has been set up for residents to pay their respects to them and their families.

Serena Williams had a close family relationship with one of the victims and she said this is a reminder that nobody is promised tomorrow.

“I just want anybody that has something going on in their family and their loved ones, just hug them and take this time to show them that you love them because once they're gone, they're gone,” Williams said.

The man who allegedly hit the two victims was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are expected.

No names have been released at this time.

