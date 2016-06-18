Newport nonprofit soon to open community center

The construction of the IMAD Community Center in Newport is nearly finished which means, kids will soon have more ways to be active in their community.

IMAD stands for I'm Making a Difference.

The nonprofit organization got the building from the Calhoun Street Church of Christ and for the past three weeks they've been knocking out walls, painting, and doing other renovations to get it ready for the kids.

The center will be a full-service facility for the community but will focus on educational courses, character building, and life skills for children.

“We want to be able to give these kids the opportunity to come to something positive and keep them out the streets and keep them out of trouble,” said Phillip Brown, the founder of IMAD. “That’s our goal here. We have a lot of great things going on and we are really going to make a difference in these kids' lives around this town.”

The center will also have a feeding program for the rest of the summer serving breakfast and lunch five days a week.

This project was made possible through the organization’s fundraising.

If you want to make a donation, visit their Facebook page or their GoFundMe website.

The community center is expected to be opened by July 1.

