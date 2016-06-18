A-State hosts TinkerFest

Arkansas State University had their TinkerFest event at the university's museum Saturday.

The event was a one-day festival that celebrated the creative, curious and innovative spirit at the Arkansas State University Museum.

Different activities available for the public included cardboard house construction, 3D printing, stop-motion animation and more.

“We want people to know that they are a maker,” said Jill Kary, curator of education for the museum. “Some people feel that they are all thumbs and can't do anything but of course they can. This is all about learning and learning that you have it in you to do things yourself.”

Kary said they've held this event for the past three years and each year it has grown with more exciting activities for people of all ages to participate in.

Luis Chavez is a GA for the Global Youth Initiative, which, this year, welcomed children from Peru and Vietnam.

He said bringing the kids to the event was a great way for them to learn more about the American culture.

“They are getting to learn a lot of things,” Chavez said. “They are also having hands-on activities. We brought them as a way for them to learn even more than what they've already learned.”

Officials at the museum said they are looking forward to next year being just as successful as this year.

