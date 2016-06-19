Newport's Portfest postponed until 2017

Portfest has been going on for more than 30 years, but now it has been postponed until 2017.

It is one of Arkansas's largest festivals held at the Jacksonport State Park and features nationally known musicians.

Historically it takes place during the first week of June, but because Riverfest was scheduled for the same time this year, the City of Newport decided to push it to 2017 while they figure out some changes.

According to Newport Mayor David Stewart, the time spent planning will make the festival worth the wait.

“Portfest is not done with," Stewart said. "We're going to have a Portfest. It will continue, I can promise you that next year will comeback with something that everybody will want to attend from the whole Region.”

Stewart said they put together an advisory committee earlier this year that has been working hard every week to come up with new and improved ideas for next year.

He said as soon as those changes are finalized they will be releasing more information about them.

