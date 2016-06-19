Baby surprises couple on Father's Day

Many families celebrated the men of their households on Father's Day by treating them to dinner, taking them fishing, or enjoying the NBA Finals.

One Osceola couple celebrated a tiny addition to their family.

Kendra Johnson and Reynard Buchanan Jr. were already expecting to have a baby boy at the end of June, but that baby made a surprise arrival on Father's Day.

“When I woke up, she told me the ambulance was on the way,” Buchanan said. “I knew it was real.”

June 25 was supposed to be the day the couple was going to welcome Reynard Buchanan III into this world.

That day happens to be the same day their daughter was born one year ago.

Even though sharing a birthday with his sibling would have been something special, Reynard had a change of plans.

“He actually said something about it last night and then that's when I started having the contractions,” Johnson said.

“I was telling her it would be a good Father's Day gift, and it happened,” Buchanan said.

The couple had a healthy 7-pound baby boy on Father's Day, which is a gift Buchanan said no number of presents or a card could ever match.

“For today to be Father's Day and I'm already spending time with my kids, to get another is like truly a blessing," he said. "It's priceless.”

For this couple, celebrating June 19 as Reynard's birthday from here on out will be a special reminder of just how memorable this Father's Day is to them.

