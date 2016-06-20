Police: Aggravated burglary suspect shot, killed

One person is dead following a shooting late Sunday night in Jonesboro.

Brandon Edwards, 30, of Jonesboro was killed in the incident, according to Paul Holmes, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department.

According to Jonesboro police, the shooting happened in the 1300-block of Flint Street.

Edwards died after being transferred to a Jonesboro hospital.

Edwards and James Campbell were listed as suspects in an aggravated residential burglary at the same address, the incident report states.

The man living in the apartment has not been charged with a crime at this time, according to Holmes.

The 33-year-old Jonesboro man told Officer Jonathan Wood he shot at Edwards and Campbell saying, "I did it, but I had to shoot them," according to Woods in the report.

Woods reportedly asked the man where he put his gun. An "AR-15 style weapon" was recovered and found loaded.

According to the man, Edwards and Campbell forced his unlocked apartment door open following an earlier phone conversation.

Edwards reportedly came in first with a rope telling the man "he was going to kill him." Campbell followed behind holding a rifle or shotgun.

The men continued into the apartment, and that is when the Jonesboro man started shooting, the report states. He then shot out a back window to escape.

He went to another apartment and had a resident call police.

Officer Jacob Daffron, who responded to the shooting, parked his cruiser at the intersection of Flint St. and Strawn Ave.

Daffron reports that Campbell was walking toward him with blood on his hands.

Campbell pointed to where the shooting took place and said Edwards was dying.

The officer found Edwards face down in a yard next to the passenger side of a green Ford F-150.

Edwards told the officer he was shot in the chest and also said the apartment resident shot him. The officer said he "noticed a large hole in the top right" of the man's back and smaller holes around it.

Daffron held pressure on the wound and called for EMS.

Officer Victor Garcia also reported speaking with Campbell at the intersection of Flint St. and Strawn Ave.

Campbell told Garcia he and Edwards were there to get money the shooter owed them.

Another officer advised Garcia that Campbell was suspected of breaking into the apartment.

Campbell was arrested for aggravated residential burglary and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

Some residents living nearby said the shooting has made them uneasy.

“Well it's not very comfortable,” one person said. “It's moved up in this area quite a bit, and I think there needs to be more activity in this area as far as police.”

After Sunday night’s incident, residents said they appreciate the Jonesboro Police Department's work but feel they'll have no other choice but to take matters into their own hands.

“We need them when we need them, but I suggest everybody arm themselves because sometimes there's not enough time for law enforcement to come through,” one resident said.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Editor’s note:

In a previous version of this web copy, we erred in noting that Brandon Tyler Edwards was arrested in 2013 for possession of meth, and linked to a story that was not Mr. Edwards. We regret the mistake.

