School bus windows shot out

Summer may be here, but there was still a lot of activity in an area of the Nettleton School District on Wednesday.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded to a call at the Nettleton bus shop.

When the responding officer arrived at the scene, they discovered several windows on the buses had been shot out by a BB gun.

Superintendent for the Nettleton School District James Dunivan said that it was only a few windows and the damage was minimal.

The damaged windows were replaced by Thursday and the buses are ready for use once again.

The incident is currently under investigation.

