Dog gets hooked while walking in the park

A walk in the park turned painful for one 7-month-old Labrador retriever over the weekend.

After sniffing along the banks at Craighead Forest Park, the dog got a fish hook stuck in his throat.

“He looked up, and I saw he had a line and sinker in his mouth, and I hurried up and bent down, and I couldn't see anything,” said Blake Vines, one of the dog's owners. “I just saw the line going back to his throat.”

Vines and his fiancée were taking their dog, Sam, for a walk along the dog jumping pier at the park when he swallowed the hook.

Sam found that hook in an area with a sign that clearly states, “No fishing from this pier.”

Sam had to be rushed to the vet. After 12 hours and a $2,000 surgery, he is getting back on his feet.

Now, his owners want to raise awareness of the signs around the park.

“If it wasn't my dog, it would have been someone else's dog or a kid or anything like that,” Vines said. “We just want to get the word out that it does affect things if you don't pick it up.”

According to Wixson Huffstetler with Jonesboro Parks and Recreation, the hook could have gotten in the no-fishing area through a variety of ways.

He also stressed the importance of following all rules to ensure the safety of park visitors and their animals.

