411 Union building undergoing rebuild

It has been almost a year since a fire destroyed 411 Union in Jonesboro but the new owner is working to rebuild.

Mike Ebbert purchased the building after he learned that it could be torn down.

“There's too many things being torn down in Jonesboro when they can be saved,” Ebbert said. “You can't reproduce a building like this with this brick; you just can't do it.”

Since he purchased the building, he has worked to place a new roof but had to let it dry out before they could work on the interior.

He said there was a lot of water in the building when he bought it.

Ebbert said he would keep the original layout of the building with lofts on the second floor and commercial space on the first floor.

He hopes to have people in the lofts by the fall but said it was too early to give a specific date.

