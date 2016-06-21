Discussions about compensation plan for non-uniformed employees continue

Those waiting for what happens next for a non-uniformed compensation plan for education in Jonesboro will have to wait a little longer after it was not brought up at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Alderman Darrel Dover has had a hand in the plan and said he wanted to discuss it at the meeting, but there was still more they needed to do first.

“We just didn't get it to the city attorney in time and were not able to meet with her and get all the details worked out to make sure we get it correct,” Dover said. “You know, we want to do it right and make sure we have all the legal aspects of it correct.”

He said the plan includes compensating all non-uniformed city employees based on their education level.

The police and fire departments currently have a plan like this in place.

Dover plans to meet with the city attorney next week and then possibly bring it to the council and finance committee at the end of the month.

The council approved amending the budget to add a Student Resource Officer to Valley View Schools.

Police Chief Rick Elliott presented a new campaign aimed at pedestrian and cyclist safety.

He said the police are working with A-State on the matter and have even created signs informing drivers to give cyclists 3 feet of space on the road.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android