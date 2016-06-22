Family of Antonio Watson release balloons in remembrance

A family in Marked Tree celebrated their loved one’s birthday Wednesday after he was killed in April.

Antonio Watson was shot early Sunday morning April 17 at a party in Marked Tree.

His family remembered him on his 36th birthday and said since his death, they were taking life day by day.

Taylor Green, Watson’s cousin, said there are specific things she remembers about him.

“He was very tall, he always smelled good, he used to always pick me up and he used to always call me little cuz,” Green said. “It's been hard for half of the family but for me, it hasn't really been that hard because he's in a way better place now.”

The family wore shirts with Watson’s picture that said “rest in love” and “gone but not forgotten.”

At the end of the celebration, they released 36 balloons while yelling “We love you.”

