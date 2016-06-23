UPDATE: Food pantry breaks ground for new building

JULY 8 UPDATE: The Cherry Valley Food Pantry just recently received a major glowing donation that would help their building once it is built.

According to Director Joan Ball, the company Innovative Power Solutions decided to donate a total of 16 four foot long lights to go inside a five thousand square foot building.

The mission of the Cherry Valley Food Pantry is centered on feeding the hungry, but now they are on a mission to do that in a brand new building.

Currently, the organization is working out of the old Cherry Valley Elementary School building on Highway 42. Because it is so old and run down, they feel it is time to move into a newer building.

The old school building is scheduled to be torn down soon, which is another reason why the organization was in need of a new building.

That new and improved building will be right across from the old school building.

For the past two years, they've been able to raise $110,000 for the outside construction of a metal 5,000 square foot building.

Joan Ball, director of the food pantry, said a bigger and better building will mean more food for more people.

“It finally seems like it's going to be for real. We're excited. We're breaking ground. They're beginning to bring gravel in so we are real excited for what's been going on,” said Ball.

Ball said they need to raise $30,000 to complete the construction of the inside of the building once it is built.

She said if you want to make a donation call the food pantry at (870)208-7667.

