Lepanto police investigate several car thefts

The Lepanto Police Department has been a bit busy due to a spike in car thefts.

So far in the past month, Lepanto has had four cases of stolen cars.

According to Chief Chad Henderson with the Lepanto Police Department, thieves are getting into unlocked vehicles and are finding the keys.

They are then using those vehicles to commit other crimes such as burglaries before abandoning them.

The most recent stolen vehicles were found abandoned in a government housing parking lot along Highway 140 in Lepanto.

Henderson said as of now they have four possible suspects in this investigation with two being questioned by police.

“We're doing all that we can do,” said Henderson. “We finally got a hold on it and finally got a break. In the next couple of weeks, we should have everything wrapped up with it.”

Lepanto Mayor Dale Dunlap said they could use the community's help because they don't have enough officers to cover the entire town 24/7.

“We need the people out there to help us watch their neighbors, and their area and help us watch all of it,” said Dunlap. “Without that, we can't do it. We're doing the best we can.”

Henderson said police in Osceola, Monette and Caraway are also reporting car thefts.

Henderson also stressed the importance of keeping your keys out of your vehicle and keeping your vehicle locked at all times.

The Lepanto Police Department along with the Osceola Police Department and the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office are working these crimes.

