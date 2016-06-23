Veterans cemetery wants more clientele

The Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye is currently Northeast Arkansas's first state veteran’s cemetery.

The state spends about $320,000 to maintain it every year but many have no idea it exists.

According to Mark Frank, manager of Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, many refer to it as a hidden treasure.

It has 100 acres of land and is able to hold almost 45,000 veterans.

Even with more room to expand and even after being open for four years, they are currently housing only 240 veterans and their families.

Frank said now that they are up and running, the main focus is to let veterans and their families know that they are wanting to give back to them by providing them with a final resting place in the comfort of Northeast Arkansas.

“We want to get the word out and our veterans to start talking and people in NEA to start telling other veterans about this area,” said Frank. That's about the best advertisement we can get is word of mouth.”

Frank said he takes pride in the cemetery because his own father is buried there.

Kathleen Bennett is a widow of a man who served in the Navy back in 1967 and she said she is so proud of the decision her husband made to be buried there that she volunteers at the cemetery.

“Because my husband is so patriotic and he wanted this place to come about and he worked hard to get it out here so I'm willing to help,” said Bennett.

Bennett encourages anyone and everyone to come visit the cemetery and to remember when it comes down to having a final resting place, Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in Birdeye is the place for your loved ones.

Frank said if you are a veteran or know someone who has served our nation and you want to be buried at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery you can contact them through their website, their Facebook page or call them at (870) 588-4608.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android