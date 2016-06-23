Jackson County receives grant for courthouse repairs

Jackson County received a grant Thursday that will help them do some brick repairs to their courthouse.

According to Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips, the building is over 100 years old, and water is leaking through the bricks, causing damage to the walls.

Now with a $61,650 grant from the Department of Arkansas Heritage Foundation, they can start the first phase of getting the building back together.

The entire project will cost about $300,000 and is expected to be completed within the next few years.

